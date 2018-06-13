Mortgage lender NewDay USA hired David Loeser as vice chairman and executive vice president of human resources as it gears up for expansion.

"Dave's vast experience in the human resources field makes him perfect for the role of vice chairman and executive vice president of human resources," NewDay USA CEO Rob Posner said in a statement.

"NewDay USA has become one of the fastest growing lenders in the country, thanks to our unique culture focused on the selection, training and development of our team. As we continue to expand, we will be leaning on Dave's expertise in building world class businesses," he added.

According to NewDay, Loeser is cleared to bring 160 millennials onboard through the the company’s training program–NewDay USA University–and its internship program by the end of 2018. Let the recruitment games begin.

Prior to joining NewDay, Loeser worked for global information technology provided Unisys as senior vice president of human resources. Before that, Loeser held executive positions at Hostess Brands, Continental Airlines and PepsiCo.

"Being personally familiar with some of our country's best workplaces, I have to say the environment NewDay USA has cultivated in addition to its training and development programs for young professionals ranks among the very best. It may be difficult to improve upon the company's well-deserved reputation, but I look forward to the challenge," Loeser said in a statement.