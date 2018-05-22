Growing mortgage servicing agency RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing's announced Tuesday it is moving its corporate headquarters to York County in South Carolina, and bringing $34 million and 1,100 jobs with it.

“We are very appreciative of the opportunity to move our headquarters to South Carolina and are especially grateful to Gov. Henry McMaster, Secretary Robert Hitt and the S.C. Department of Commerce for working so closely with us to make this move possible,” RoundPoint CEO Kevin Brungardt said in a statement.

"Establishing our new headquarters here is an important part of our vision and growth plan as we add new employees to transform our business and achieve our aggressive business goals. It’s an exciting time for our organization, and I want to express my personal thanks to our employees who are the lifeblood of our company and the chief reason for our continued success,” Brungardt added.

The mortgage servicing agency, which is moving from Charlotte, North Carolina, has a portfolio of roughly $75 billion in mortgage assets worldwide. South Carolina’s governor said the state is pleased to net a corporate relocation and the boons that come with it.

“We’re always proud when a company chooses to invest in our state, but it’s special when they decide to locate their corporate headquarters here. I congratulate RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation on this milestone and welcome them to the South Carolina business community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

RoundPoint said it is expected to complete the move and be up-and-running by the end of Q3 2019.