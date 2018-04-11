Nonbank mortgage servicer RoundPoint Mortgage has announced the addition of five executives to its senior management team.

Joining the company as vice president of claims and loss management is Michael Shidler. Shidler will be based at RoundPoint’s Dallas location and will oversee the company’s default claims division.

Shidler brings 20 years of mortgage servicing experience to the company. Previously, Shidler served as VP of default for Nationstar Mortgage (now Mr. Cooper). Shidler also held multiple positions during an 18-year tenure with CitiMortgage/CitiFinancial, Citigroup (formerly Associates Financial Services), last serving as senior vice president of default management, where he oversaw default claims, loss analysis, loss management and default repurchase.

Joining Shidler at the company’s Dallas office is Frank Ciesielski, who has been hired as vice president of servicing transfers and Chalise Freitag, the company’s new vice president of corporate compliance.

Ciesielski oversees loan administration including loan boardings and servicing transfers. He brings 25 years of experience to his role and has held senior leadership roles in operations, quality control, profit and loss management, loan modifications and a concentration in acquisitions and loan transfers, the company said in a press release.

For the last four years, Ciesielski has served as vice president of acquisitions, loan modifications, portfolio management for Nationstar/Mr. Cooper. He’s also held various positions with Homeward Residential, Beal Bank, Fiserv Lending Solutions and Dovenmuehle Mortgage.

Freitag is leading various compliance initiatives including regulatory relations, anti-money laundering/fraud, and policy and procedure administration for the company, it said in a press release. She brings 12 years of legal experience, include serving as general counsel, senior vice president for ClearSpring Loan Services, where she oversaw all legal and compliance matters for the mortgage servicing and debt recovery company. Freitag has also previously served as senior counsel, litigation management for subprime mortgage loans servicer Homeward Residential. She also previously worked as a litigation attorney for two private law firms.

Roman Vega joins the company to serve as the vice president of marketing, a newly created role within the company. Vega will be based in RoundPoint’s Charlotte, N.C. headquarters, Vega oversees the development and implementation of the strategic vision for RoundPoint, including branding, marketing and communications initiatives. Vega brings more than 20 years of consumer marketing experience to the role, including work from recognizable brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Under Armour. Prior to joining RoundPoint, Vega worked as the vice president of marketing for Cardinal Financial Company and as senior category director - basketball for Under Armour.

Joining Vega in the Charlotte office is Ronda Schrader, who serves as vice president of investor reporting. Schrader oversees the company’s investor reporting operation and staff.

Schrader, who has more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently worked at TruHome Solutions managing investor reporting, cash and mortgage insurance.

“These new additions to our senior management team are a direct result of our firm’s evolution,” said Kevin Brungard, RoundPoint’s CEO. “We continually strive to be more effective and efficient and will regularly add key roles and experienced professionals to our organization as our growth continues and our operation expands.”