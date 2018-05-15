The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts is growing and the group announced it is now aiming for 20% market share of the mortgage market by 2020.

The group announced Tuesday that it partnered with lenders United Wholesale Mortgage, Caliber Home Loans, Finance of America Mortgage, AFR Wholesale, and Flagstar Bank to offer free membership to partners of its sponsors through the end of 2018. Incumbent in membership is a set of tools and resources loan originators can use to increase productivity. Some of these resources include free access to Blend's platform, training, and discounted lead generation.

"We're thankful to have UWM and all of our sponsors on board and, as a result, we're able to give more than 20,000 loan originators access to complimentary AIME membership," AIME Chairman Anthony Casa said in a statement.

Casa told HousingWire that AIME’s goal of 20% market share would be a 9% increase in market share over the next two years. Currently, broker market share is at 11%.

"AIME is the strongest mortgage broker association in the country because of the effort put in by our founding members who have helped build a strong foundation for our community over the past few months, our hugely supportive sponsors and our broker advocates and partners who have voiced their support throughout the industry. We'll continue to do everything we can to grow the mortgage broker channel," Casa added.

The heavyweight in terms of sponsorship, UWM’s President and CEO Mat Ishbia said the leading wholesale lender is excited to throw its weight behind AIME and prove the supremacy of mortgage brokerage.

"AIME has brought a sense of excitement to the wholesale channel and has demonstrated advocacy for brokers, processors, loan officers, and other independent mortgage professionals," Ishbia said in a statement. "We're proud to back anything that supports mortgage brokers and the broker community, and look forward to playing a continued role in making sure that consumers and loan originators, alike, understand that the mortgage broker channel is the best way to go."