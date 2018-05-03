AFR Wholesale, a division of American Financial Resources, is partnering with Blend to develop a digital lending platform. This is the second agency this week to announce the initiation of its journey toward a digital lending platform in the quickly unfolding story of the lending market’s dash for digitization.

“At AFR Wholesale, we continue to make significant investments to aid in the success of our business partners by providing industry-leading technology, professional expertise and education, as well as unbeatable, world-class customer experience,” AFR Chief Operating Officer Laura Brandao said in a statement.

“The partnership with Blend is a perfect fit for our ongoing technology-driven corporate strategy. Offering the latest technology platforms to our broker partners allows them to conduct business from anywhere, on any device, with ease and efficiency," Brandao added.

Be on the lookout for more news along these lines. Ever since Quicken Loans broke the digital mortgage application platform levee with "Rocket Mortgage," momentum has continued to build for companies like Blend and Roostify, who are seeing significant bumps in the demand for their services. If lending agencies are not able to develop proprietary digital lending platforms, they are seeking out third-parties to do it for them.

“Technology continues to transform our lives now more than ever, our brokers require tools that simplify and streamline seemingly complex tasks such as interacting with multiple lenders,” American Financial Resources Executive Vice President Bill Packer said in a statement.

“The implementation of Blend’s platform not only underscores the pioneering mindset American Financial Resources has displayed throughout our over 20-year history, but also the commitment to ensuring an optimal experience for our broker partners.”