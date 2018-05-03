Speaking to HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney on his podcast series In The Winner’s Circle, the CEO of data aggregator Finicity, Steve Smith gave some advice to mortgage lenders who wish to stay competitive.

Calling the role of the digital mortgage as in the “early adoption” phase of mortgage lending, Smith said: “Lenders need to adopt a digital-or-bust mentality” in an industry that is “ripe for new solutions.”

Finicity, a 2018 HW Tech100 winner, is making significant inroads into the mortgage lending space. The company recently announced integrations with BeSmartee's digital lending platform, MortgageHippo's digital lending platform and Ellie Mae’s Encompass platform.

They also announced a partnership with Advanced Data where Finicity asset reports are included as part of Advanced Data’s suite of fraud prevention and enhanced verification tools for mortgage lending.

Smith talks about this and also elaborates on the importance of customer-data protection, how lenders use tech to save valuable time and the early role blockchain technology is also playing in the industry.

Listen and enjoy!