CrossCheck Compliance announced Tuesday that Karen Cullen has joined the firm as a director in the firm’s compliance and fair & responsible lending practices.

“We are thrilled that Karen has joined the CrossCheck team,” said Liza Warner, managing director for CrossCheck’s regulatory compliance, internal audit and fair lending practices. “With over 25 years of regulatory compliance and fair lending experience in financial services, Karen is well-positioned to work with clients on compliance program and fair and responsible banking program management and analysis, risk management, and compliance training.”

Before she joined CrossCheck, Cullen served as the director of compliance risk strategy for Discover Financial, an $85 billion direct banking and electronic payment services company. With Discover Financial, she managed a team of compliance and risk professionals that administered the enterprise-wide fair lending and responsible banking compliance risk program.

Prior to Discover, Cullen was the deputy chief compliance officer for Associated Bank, where she directed and advised management the bank on compliance risk. She also held compliance roles with M&I Marshall and Ilsley Bank (now BMO Harris Bank) and Fleet Financial Group where she gained experience in loan processing, shipment and bulk sales to the GSEs, and quality control.

“Joining the Crosscheck team provides me the opportunity to work with some of the best compliance professionals in the industry,” said Cullen. “I look forward to collaborating with them to meet the needs of our clients.”