RV Exchange, ReverseVision’s flagship loan origination system, serves as a centralized exchange connecting all industry users — brokers, lenders, investors, service providers, sub-servicers and more — to one platform. Users share documents and information for each part of the loan process within the same loan file, reducing errors and redundancies throughout the lifecycle of a HECM loan.

RVX provides the ability for lenders to issue their own closing documents, pay mortgage insurance premiums, schedule and conduct closings and deliver the same HECM package to investor partners without the use of third-party systems. RVX also connects users to industry-approved vendor services and provides real-time updates throughout the loan cycle.

