Roostify, which powers the digital mortgage process for lenders like Guild Mortgage and will soon serve as the backbone of JPMorgan Chase’s digital mortgage process, announced Wednesday that it hired Mark McLaughlin to serve as the company’s senior vice president of business development

McLaughlin comes to Roostify from DocuSign, where he served as the company’s vice president of business development.

At Roostify, McLaughlin will be responsible for “formulating the company’s overall partner strategy, creating a scalable operational model, and further developing an ecosystem of technology partners and strategic alliances,” the company said in a release.

Prior to working at DocuSign, McLaughlin served as vice president of business development and channel at Box, where he helped take the company public. Earlier in his career, McLaughlin was a leader in Booz Allen’s technology practice.

“Over the past few years, we have built a network of important partnerships with technology providers and lenders to create the best possible experience for consumers when buying a home,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO and co-founder, Roostify. “Mark’s proven experience in business development, as well as his knowledge of the industry make him the ideal fit to further enhance what we can offer as we build out our solution.”

McLaughlin said that he is looking forward to the opportunity at Roostify. “I am excited to be part of the company’s future and forge new partnerships with complementary technology providers, lenders, and system integrators that move the industry forward,” McLaughlin said

