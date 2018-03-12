Last month, Recovco Mortgage Management, a provider of residential and consumer loan fulfillment, due diligence, quality control, transaction management, and loan servicing solutions, hired John Guy to serve as the company’s director of business development.

But it turns out that Guy won’t be the only person to hold that title.

Recovco announced recently that it also added Brad Young to the newly created position of director, business development.

Sponsor Content

In the role, Young will assist in serving Recovco’s clients and helping to drive Recovco’s brand in loan origination, diligence, and transactional services.

Young brings more than 30 years of mortgage banking experience to Recovco. Most recently, Young served as director of business development at Statebridge Company.

Prior to Statebridge, Young held senior positions at Castle Peak Capital Advisors and GMAC/RFC, with responsibilities including business development, relationship management, whole loan sourcing, and trading.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Brad join the organization,” said Craig Pino, Recovco’s president.. “Brad is well-known in the mortgage industry and his wealth of experience will greatly enhance Recovco’s expansion in the mortgage securitization and trade diligence markets.”