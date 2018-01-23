The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $37 million to more than 150 fair housing organizations to fund those groups’ fight against housing discrimination.

According to HUD, the money will allow the groups to provide fair housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales markets, to file fair housing complaints with HUD, and to conduct investigations.

Additionally, the organizations also conduct education and outreach activities that help educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

“Every person deserves a fair chance to live in a neighborhood free from discrimination,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “The funds announced today will allow our fair housing partners on the ground to combat housing discrimination and ensure every person has equal access to housing.”

According to HUD, the money will be allocated in the form of three different types of grant, including: