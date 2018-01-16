Redfin, the online real estate brokerage, is expanding.

The company announced Tuesday that it is launching in Connecticut and expanding its operations in North Carolina.

Connecticut homeowners can now sell their homes with a Redfin agent for a 1% listing fee, subject to a minimum of $3,000. According to the company, its agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour and digital marketing.

Last year, Redfin launched a widespread expansion of 1% listing fees, bringing the lower fees to 18 new markets. In other markets where Redfin operates, the company will offer 1.5% listing fees.

The company claims that Connecticut homeowner selling a $500,000 home would save $10,000 by working with a Redfin agent, when compared to the typical 3% listing fee.

According to Redfin, Richard Thomas will lead the company’s operations Connecticut.

Most recently, Thomas was a regional manager overseeing three Century 21 real estate offices serving Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex and Litchfield counties.

“What attracts me the most to Redfin is how the company uses technology to make the entire home buying and selling experience better for consumers,” Thomas said. “Folks here will be blown away when they learn about our complete selling service for a 1% listing fee and see the technology that only Redfin offers. It’s thrilling to be able to introduce Redfin’s modern approach, premium service and savings to Connecticut's buyers and sellers.”

Redfin will initially serve Fairfield, New Haven, Hartford, Middlesex, and southern Litchfield counties, and plans to expand to other parts of the state over time, the company said.

Taylor Connolly, Redfin district manager for the Northeast, said the company wanted to expand in Connecticut earlier, but was prevented from doing so by state law.

“Given Connecticut’s population, healthy real estate market and adjacency to other thriving Redfin markets in New York and New England, we see expansive opportunities to grow the business here,” Connolly said. “Entering Connecticut was a natural next step and one we would have taken far sooner, if not for state laws that prevented us from opening in Connecticut until Redfin was a publicly-traded company.”

Redfin went public in July 2017.

In addition to expanding into Connecticut, Redfin is also adding Asheville, North Carolina to its existing operations in the state.

Redfin currently operates in Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro/ Winston-Salem in North Carolina, as well as Greenville, South Carolina.

North Carolina is one of the states where Redfin offers its services for the 1.5% listing fee.

Julie McGee, Redfin market manager for North Carolina, said that she expects Asheville buyers and sellers to “respond well” to Redfin.

“Redfin has grown quickly across the Carolinas and we expect the same warm reception from consumers in Asheville,” McGee said. “Many previous clients have asked us when they might be able to work with Redfin in Asheville and I’m pleased to say that day has arrived.”