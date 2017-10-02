Real Estate

Redfin launches widespread expansion of 1% listing fee

Rolls out lower listing fee in 18 new markets

October 2, 2017
Ben Lane
Computer keyboard house for sale

Redfin, the online real estate brokerage, announced Monday that it is launching a widespread expansion of 1% listing fees, bringing the lower fees to 18 new markets.

The nationwide rollout follows successful tests of lower listing fees in markets like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Seattle.

According to Redfin, approximately 80% of Redfin’s home selling customers will pay Redfin just 1% of the final sale price, subject to a minimum of between $3,000 to $5,500, depending on the market.

“This pricing better reflects how our customers want to pay a real estate agent,” Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said.

“Especially in today’s hot market, the most value-conscious customer is the one selling, not buying, a home,” Kelman continued. “We first tried shifting more savings from buyers to sellers nearly three years ago, with 1% pricing in Washington, D.C., and then later in four other markets, and our overall share gains in those markets have outpaced other Redfin markets.”

Redfin previously offered a 1% listing fee in Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.

Now, the company will offer a 1% listing fee in markets like Los Angeles, Boston, New York, as well as the following markets:

Inland Empire, California

Lake Tahoe, California

Orange County, California

Sacramento, California

Hawaii (statewide)

New Jersey (statewide)

Reno, Nevada

New Mexico (statewide)

Hudson Valley, New York

Long Island, New York

Portland, Oregon

Rhode Island (statewide)

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

In all other markets where Redfin operates, the company will offer 1.5% listing fees.

“Offering the Redfin home-selling experience for just a 1 percent listing fee builds on Redfin’s mission to make real estate better for consumers,” said Karen Krupsaw, senior vice president of real estate operations. “We are addressing every pain point for sellers-- not only the cost of selling a home-- but the challenges of setting the right price, getting the property ready to list, making a strong debut on the market and keeping track of logistics and paperwork.”

