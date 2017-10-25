Real Estate Valuations

Home prices pick up speed in August

Jump 6.6% from last year

October 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Home Price House price index HPI
house case

After slowing down slightly in July, home price increases began to pick up speed once more in July, according to the latest House Price Index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Home prices increased 0.7% from July to August, up from the upwardly revised increase of 0.4% in July. The index also increased 6.6% from August 2016.

The chart below shows home prices continue to rise unchecked, far surpassing the previous peak.

Click to Enlarge

HPI

(Source: FHFA)

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

Across the nation, the rise in home prices from July to August ranged from a drop of 0.1% in the New England division to an increase of 1.4% in the Pacific division. Annually, all divisions posted an increase, ranging from 5% in the Middle Atlantic division to an increase of 9.3% in the Pacific division.

Here is a list of which states are in each of those divisions:

New England: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut

Pacific: Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California

Middle Atlantic: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

FHFA: Deceleration in home prices short-lived

FHFA: Home price increase halts for second time since 2012

FHFA index shows home price growth slowed in May

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

New home sales 10-year high baffles economists

Vice President Pence casts tie-breaking vote to kill CFPB arbitration rule

HELOC originations set to double over next 5 years

National Credit-reporting System announce election of new CEO

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?