Lending

Rep. Beatty grills HUD Secretary Carson on future of FHA mortgage insurance premiums

Will HUD ever announce a cut to premiums?

October 13, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Department of Housing and Urban Development FHA HUD Joyce Beatty MMIP Mortgage Insurance Premiums
HUD building

During Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, grilled him on the status of Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance premium cuts.

President Donald Trump suspended the reduction of mortgage insurance premiums within the first hours of his presidency, and since then, very little information has come out on if HUD will reinstate the cuts.

The cuts were previously announced just before the Obama administration left office.

In her questioning, Beatty asked Carson if he reviewed a letter sent to him by her and 20 other members of Congress.

“It was requesting that you follow through on your predecessor’s decision to lower these annual premiums, citing the fiscal strength of the fund and histrionically low homeownership,” said Beatty. The full clip from the hearing is below. 

Beatty pressed Carson on why she would get a response to her letter from someone other than him, noting that a different staffer at HUD sent her a response.

She added that that in her opinion, it didn’t answer the question.

Carson responded saying he could answer now, but Beatty turned down the request, asking Carson to respond to her letter instead since she had other questions.

However, during other parts of the hearing, Carson did address the increasing health of the FHA’s flagship fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, ever since HUD announced changes to its reverse mortgage program.

Back in August, HUD announced it changed the requirements around the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage program, which has faced scrutiny due to the high risks associated with the program.

With the HECM program starting to perform better, it improves the overall health of the FHA. And if the FHA’s MMIF isn’t financially healthy, it would be hard to allow any cuts to the FHA mortgage insurance premiums. Mortgage insurance premium cuts and HECM both impact the MMIF, which is explained in detail here

Watch the full video below.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Democrats to Carson: Reinstate FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Six-month anniversary: Will HUD implement FHA mortgage insurance premium cut?

Ben Carson pledges to "really examine" latest FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Amid scandal, SoFi bails on becoming a bank

Call to action: Struggling to find young mortgage talent? Take time to mentor them

Goldman Sachs acquires real estate development lender Genesis Capital

Carson update on HUD overshadowed in tense House hearing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?