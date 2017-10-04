Lending

Wells Fargo to refund borrowers who improperly paid mortgage fees

Pinpoints borrowers who received mortgage rate lock extensions

October 4, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS accounts scandal mortgage fees rate lock extension Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Senate Budget Commitee Tim Sloan Wells Fargo
wells fargo sign close-up

Wells Fargo announced plans to refund borrowers who wrongly paid fees for mortgage rate lock extensions requested from Sept. 16, 2013, through Feb. 28, 2017.

The plans to refund mortgage borrowers came out Tuesday as the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs grilled Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan over the its massive fake account scandal last year.

During the hearing, Sloan mentioned the plans to refund borrowers amid continued claims that Wells Fargo is committed to make things right.

More than a year ago, it came out that the company opened as many as 2 million credit card and bank accounts without authorization. The bank would later find the number was actually 3.5 million.

And after the account scandal broke, investigations into the bank uncovered damaging news against the company that went beyond the accounts, including mortgages.

Wells Fargo announced the details of the refund on Wednesday, saying it plans to reach out to all home lending customers who paid fees for mortgage rate lock extensions requested over the nearly four year period.

While Sloan mentioned the plans on Tuesday, Well Fargo noted that the company previously disclosed that it was reviewing past policies and procedures regarding the circumstances in which mortgage rate lock extension fees were assessed to customers.

Approximately $98 million in rate lock extension fees were assessed to about 110,000 borrowers during the period.

But, the company said that it believes a substantial number of those fees were appropriately charged under its policy.

As a result, the amount ultimately refunded likely will be lower, as not all of the fees assessed were actually paid and some fees already have been refunded.

For added explanation, a rate lock means that a borrower’s interest rate won’t change between the offer and closing, as long as they close within the specified time frame and there are no changes to their application. 

Following an internal review, Wells Fargo determined a rate lock extension policy implemented in September 2013 was, at times, not consistently applied, resulting in some borrowers being charged fees in cases where the company was primarily responsible for the delays that made the extensions necessary in the first place.

Effective March 1, 2017, Wells Fargo said it changed how the company manages the mortgage rate lock extension process to ensure more consistency by establishing a centralized review team that reviews all rate lock extension requests for consistent application of policy.

The first customer communications and refunds are projected to go out in the final quarter of this year.

“We want to serve our customers as they would expect to be served, and are initiating these refunds as part of our ongoing efforts to rebuild trust,” said Sloan.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Wells Fargo accused of falsely overcharging mortgage borrowers

CFPB fines former Wells Fargo employee for illegal mortgage fee-shifting

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes before Congress for accounts scandal

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

After 75 years, NAHB rethinks strong stance on the mortgage interest tax deduction

CFPB issues interim final rule on mortgage servicer communication

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight drop

FHFA Director Watt gives small glimpse into status of 3% down programs

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?