Breaking News

  • Ellie Mae to buy Velocify for $128 million

    “As part of our comprehensive strategy to deliver the first true digital mortgage to the industry, we are helping lenders to originate more loans, reduce costs, and complete the entire mortgage process faster,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “The combination of Velocify’s solution with our Encompass CRM and Encompass Consumer Connect solutions will accelerate our delivery of the most robust digital mortgage solution in the market.”

Lending

Wells Fargo scandal deepens: Bank reveals up to 1.4 million more fake accounts

Reports show 70% more accounts than first thought

August 31, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Fake Accounts fake accounts scandal Wells Fargo Wells Fargo account scandal Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal
Wells Fargo bank photo

An internal investigation at Wells Fargo revealed that the bank’s fake account scandal is a much larger issue than anyone thought.

Nearly a year ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the city and county of Los Angeles levied a $185 million fine against Wells Fargo for 5,000 of the bank’s former employees opening as many as 2.1 million accounts without authorization in order to get sales bonuses.

As it turns out, the number of potentially fake accounts was actually 3.5 million – 1.4 million more than first thought.

In the wake of the bank’s fine, the bank’s CEO and chairman John Stumpf resigned, the bank revoked the 2016 bonuses for its top executives, clawed back even more money from several top execs, fired four senior managers in February, tossed out another two executives in March, and split the role of chairman and CEO after Stumpf stepped down.

The bank is also nearing a $142 million settlement in a class action lawsuit brought by the customers affected by the fake accounts.

The bank also launched an independent investigation into the fake account issue, and back in March, the bank warned that the investigation could show that there were more fake accounts opened by the bank’s employees.

The results of Wells Fargo’s investigation, released Thursday, show exactly that.

According to the bank, its original account analysis reviewed 93.5 million current and former customer accounts opened in an approximately from May 2011 through mid-2015, and found approximately 2.1 million “potentially unauthorized” accounts.

But the bank expanded its investigation to cover a longer period of time – from January 2009 through September 2016. That investigation revealed that there were approximately 3.5 million potentially unauthorized consumer and small business accounts opened during that time.

According to the bank, this new investigation “erred on the side of customers” by conducting “data-driven” analysis and looking at account usage patterns of consumer and small business checking, savings, and unsecured credit card and line of credit account data.

The expanded investigation found that not only were there more total potentially fake accounts opened, there were actually more fake accounts opened in the original review period than first thought.

During the original time period, from May 2011 through mid-2015, Wells Fargo’s investigation found that there were actually 2.55 million potentially fake accounts opened, up from the 2.1 million fake accounts originally thought to be opened during that time.

The expanded investigation found that in the time period outside of that original window, from January 2009 all the way through September 2016, there were 981,000 potentially fake accounts opened.

According to the bank, of those 3.5 million potentially fake accounts, approximately 190,000 accounts incurred fees and charges, up from 130,000 previously identified accounts that incurred fees and charges. The bank said that it will provide a total of $2.8 million in additional refunds and credits in addition to the $3.3 million previously refunded as a result of the original account review.

But that wasn’t all the new investigation found.

The expanded analysis included a review of online bill pay services, as required by the consent orders signed as part of the original CFPB fine.

That review found that during the nearly eight-year review period, the bank engaged in approximately 528,000 potentially unauthorized online bill pay enrollments. The bank said that it will refund $910,000 to customers who incurred unauthorized fees or charges during the time.

In addition to the original remediation efforts, Wells Fargo said that already provided more than $3.7 million in refunds and credits to customers for complaints and mediation claims from Sept. 8, 2016, through July 31, 2017.

“We apologize to everyone who was harmed by unacceptable sales practices that occurred in our retail bank,” Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said in statement.

“To rebuild trust and to build a better Wells Fargo, our first priority is to make things right for our customers, and the completion of this expanded third-party analysis is an important milestone,” Sloan continued. “Through this expanded review, as well as the class action settlement, free mediation services, and ongoing outreach and complaint resolution, we’ve cast a wide net to reach customers and address their remaining concerns. Our commitment has never been stronger to build a better bank for our customers, team members, shareholders and communities.”

Wells Fargo said that it will so begin communicating with affected customers who are part of class action lawsuit that led to a $142 million settlement to ensure that they receive their part of the settlement.

Wells Fargo also encourages customers who believe they had a fake account opened in their name to contact the bank to receive appropriate remediation and compensation.

“As always, we welcome – and encourage – customers with questions or concerns to visit a branch or call our contact center,” Sloan added. “There is nothing more important to me and to Wells Fargo than rebuilding trust with our customers and helping them succeed financially. We are working hard to ensure this never happens again and to build a better bank for the future.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Wells Fargo reaches $110 million class action settlement over fake accounts

Wells Fargo increases fake account class action settlement to $142 million

Maxine Waters accuses Wells Fargo execs of dodging fake account inquiries

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Fidelity National Financial finalizes acquisition of majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii

Stewart adds former Nationstar EVP David Hisey as chief financial officer

Former senior execs at FHLB Dallas indicted for defrauding bank of $1.2 million

CFPB shuts down California credit repair company for lying to consumers

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?