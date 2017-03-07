Lending The Ticker

Two more execs out at Wells Fargo as fake account fallout continues

Los Angeles Times reports on departure of two California regional presidents

March 7, 2017
Ben Lane
A few weeks ago, Wells Fargo announced that it fired four senior managers in the fallout from the fake account scandal that led to a $185 million fine from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the city and county of Los Angeles.

And according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times (which originally broke the Wells Fargo story), those four executives aren’t the only ones that recently left the megabank.

Per the LA Times report, two regional presidents whose territories included parts of Southern California also recently left the bank, but the details of their departures are unclear.

From the LA Times report:

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed that Marla Clemow and Reza Razzaghipour, former regional presidents, no longer work for the San Francisco banking giant but would not disclose details of their departure.

Click here or below for more details from the LA Times.

Source: Los Angeles Times
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

