Investments Lending Servicing

Fannie Mae selling $2.43 billion in re-performing loans to Goldman Sachs subsidiary

MTGLQ Investors buying nearly 11,000 loans from GSE

September 13, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Goldman Sachs MTGLQ Investors re-performing loan re-performing loan sale
House money chalkboard

Fannie Mae just announced the results of its fourth re-performing loan sale, and the winning bidder is a familiar name - MTGLQ Investors.

MTGLQ Investors is a “significant subsidiary” of Goldman Sachs, and over the last few years, Goldman Sachs has used MTGLQ Investors to buy up loans from both of the government-sponsored enterprises by the truckload.

In this latest sale, Fannie Mae is selling more than $2.43 billion in re-performing loans to MTGLQ Investors.

Fannie Mae initially announced the sale last month, originally stating that the sale would include a pool of about 11,000 loans totaling nearly $2.5 billion in unpaid principal balance.

The final sale was slightly smaller, with MTGLQ Investors buying 10,683 loans totaling $2.43 billion in UPB.

Each of the loans sold in this deal are re-performing, meaning they are mortgages that were previously delinquent, but are performing again because payments on the mortgages have become current with or without the use of a loan modification.

The terms of Fannie Mae’s re-performing loan sales require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options designed to be sustainable to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the sale. In addition, the loan buyers must report on loss mitigation outcomes. 

This sale was conducted in three pools, and MTGLQ Investors was the winning bidder for each pool.

Pool #1 included 4,200 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $984,619,405. The pool’s average loan size was $234,433, with a weighted average note rate of 4.54%. The loans in Pool #1 carry a weighted average broker's price opinion loan-to-value ratio of 109.61%.

Pool #2 included 2,001 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $461,732,787. The pool’s average loan size was $230,751, with a weighted average note rate of 4.36%. The loans in Pool #2 carry a weighted average BPO loan-to-value ratio of 97.54%.

Pool #3 included 4,482 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $988,847,948. The pool’s average loan size was $220,626, with a weighted average note rate of 4.35%, and a weighted average BPO loan-to-value ratio of 89.37%.

According to Fannie Mae, the cover bid price (the second highest bid) for the three pools was 91.51% of UPB and 83.37% of BPO, meaning that MTGLQ Investors’ bid exceeded those amounts.

The loan sale is expected to Oct. 26, 2017.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae selling another $1.68 billion in NPLs to Goldman Sachs subsidiary, private equity

Fannie Mae sells $1 billion in NPLs to Goldman Sachs subsidiary, private equity

Goldman Sachs subsidiary just bought more non-performing loans from Fannie Mae

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

MBA: Mortgage applications increase again as refinances continue to rise

Dallas housing counseling agency executive admits to preying on struggling borrowers

Senate Finance Committee also wants answers on Equifax data breach

Massachusetts planning to sue Equifax over massive data breach

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.