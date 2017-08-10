Lending The Ticker

Fannie Mae begins marketing fourth re-performing loan sale

Prepares to sell pool of 11,000 loans

August 10, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Citigroup Global Markets Fannie Mae Loan Pools re-performing loan
paper pile stack

Fannie Mae began marketing its fourth sale of re-performing loans Thursday as it seeks to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio.

Back in April, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be reducing the principal on as many as 33,000 delinquent or underwater borrowers. Less than two weeks later, Fannie Mae announced that it planned to begin securitizing once-delinquent loans.

Now, the GSE is preparing to pass off a pool of about 11,000 loans totaling near $2.5 billion in unpaid principle balance. The pool is now available for purchase by qualified bidders.

Fannie Mae is marketing this sale of re-performing loans in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets. Bids are due on September 6, 2017.

Re-performing loans are mortgages that were previously delinquent, but are performing again because payments on the mortgages have become current with or without the use of a loan modification.

As always, the terms of Fannie Mae's re-performing loan sale require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options designed to be sustainable to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the re-performing loan sale. In addition, buyers must report on loss mitigation outcomes. Any reporting requirements cease once a loan has been current for six consecutive months after the closing of the re-performing loan sale.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae sells the first pools of re-performing loans

Fannie Mae to sell $806 million in re-performing loans

Fannie Mae announces latest non-performing loans sale

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Households living in unaffordable and/or substandard conditions increases to 8.3 million

Realtor.com: Here’s why Baby Boomers keep Millennials from buying homes

Freddie Mac: Low inflation takes toll on mortgage rates

Americans believe home price correction imminent

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?