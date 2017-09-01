HW Insiders 2017
HousingWire recognizes the unsung heroes in housing
HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge.
HousingWire’s second class of Insiders is just as impactful as our first. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. The job titles of the Insider winners were considerably less important to our editorial selection committee than their job performance, although many are serving in senior roles.
These professionals are often the cornerstones of companies in lending, servicing, investing or real estate, and we’re happy to shine the spotlight on their efforts.
Companies assign these Insiders with some of their most important and challenging projects, knowing they will deliver a superior outcome. They include professionals such as Lara Rausch, vice president of products and training, with Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, who spends 18 hours a day responding to guideline questions from originators.
Or Qualia’s Anatoliy Pavlishin, who hosts Qualia University, a monthly lunch-and-learn session, in addition to his role as head of title and escrow.
Read on to see who made our list.
Tanya Anthony, The Money Source
Raymond Bartreau, Best Rate Referrals
Kristina Bennett, United Wholesale Mortgage
Michael Bradley, Freddie Mac
Gerardo Caceres, ClosingCorp
Kelli Carhart, Freddie Mac
Sandra Colatrella, Radian Guaranty
Michael Cooksey, Mid America Mortgage
Shannon Dillavou, Mortgage Cadence
Janet Fell, Ellie Mae
Brandon Fox, Assurant
Daedre Gage, Mortgage Cadence
Maria Gallucci, Freedom Mortgage
Jacob Guertin, CoesterVMS
Erica Harvill, Ellie Mae
Amy Jones, Altavera Mortgage Services
Richard Lundbeck, Green River Capital
John Maxwell, Mortgage Contracting Services
Sean Moss, Down Payment Resource
Nolan Nguyen, Alight
Anatoliy Pavlishin, Qualia
Jason Price, ReverseVision
Lara Rausch,Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
Sharon Reichhardt, ARMCO
John Rogers, CoreLogic
Jon Tallinger, Class Appraisal
Julie Thomas, Mortgage Cadence
Jim Vaca, Altisource
Aaron Vause, Nationwide Title Clearing
Justin Vedder, Altisource
Claire Weber, FormFree
John Whitlow, Pendo
Mike Zarrilli, DocMagic