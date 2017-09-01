HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge.

HousingWire’s second class of Insiders is just as impactful as our first. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. The job titles of the Insider winners were considerably less important to our editorial selection committee than their job performance, although many are serving in senior roles.

These professionals are often the cornerstones of companies in lending, servicing, investing or real estate, and we’re happy to shine the spotlight on their efforts.

Companies assign these Insiders with some of their most important and challenging projects, knowing they will deliver a superior outcome. They include professionals such as Lara Rausch, vice president of products and training, with Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, who spends 18 hours a day responding to guideline questions from originators.

Or Qualia’s Anatoliy Pavlishin, who hosts Qualia University, a monthly lunch-and-learn session, in addition to his role as head of title and escrow.

Read on to see who made our list.



Tanya Anthony, The Money Source

Raymond Bartreau, Best Rate Referrals

Kristina Bennett, United Wholesale Mortgage

Michael Bradley, Freddie Mac

Gerardo Caceres, ClosingCorp

Kelli Carhart, Freddie Mac

Sandra Colatrella, Radian Guaranty

Michael Cooksey, Mid America Mortgage

Shannon Dillavou, Mortgage Cadence

Janet Fell, Ellie Mae

Brandon Fox, Assurant

Daedre Gage, Mortgage Cadence

Maria Gallucci, Freedom Mortgage

Jacob Guertin, CoesterVMS

Erica Harvill, Ellie Mae

Amy Jones, Altavera Mortgage Services

Richard Lundbeck, Green River Capital

John Maxwell, Mortgage Contracting Services

Sean Moss, Down Payment Resource

Nolan Nguyen, Alight

Anatoliy Pavlishin, Qualia

Jason Price, ReverseVision

Lara Rausch,Paramount Residential Mortgage Group

Sharon Reichhardt, ARMCO

John Rogers, CoreLogic

Jon Tallinger, Class Appraisal

Julie Thomas, Mortgage Cadence

Jim Vaca, Altisource

Aaron Vause, Nationwide Title Clearing

Justin Vedder, Altisource

Claire Weber, FormFree

John Whitlow, Pendo

Mike Zarrilli, DocMagic