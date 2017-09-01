Lending
2017 HW Insiders: Lara Rausch

Vice President of Products and Training at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group

September 1, 2017
Lara Rausch’s contributions to PRMG have greatly impacted product development and training for the company, significantly elevating its guidelines. 

Rausch and her team have created and curated robust, searchable guidelines that originators, underwriters and account executives all review to create consistency in the loan process. 

As her nominator wrote, Rausch’s “work ethic is second to none and her impact on the company reaches far beyond guidelines, product management and training.” Rausch also manages the originators and sales team “Deal Desk,” working tirelessly to quickly respond to guideline questions 18 hours a day, including during weekends when originators in the field need support the most. 

Additionally, Rausch manages the training department for PRMG, which is responsible for educating hundreds of employees on a wide range of topics.

“It is amazing the level of service she provides. Emails are replied to in minutes and this includes the weekend. When investors are reaching out to Lara for help on their own guidelines, that says it all.”

September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made the list.

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

