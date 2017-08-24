Former FHA Commissioner Biniam Gebre joining Accenture

Biniam Gebre, the former acting commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration, is joining Accenture, the company announced this week.

Gebre served as acting commission of the FHA until March 2015, when senior Department of Housing and Urban Development advisor Edward Golding took over at the FHA.

At HUD, Gebre worked on changes to the risk organization, helped restructure the Office of Multifamily Housing Programs, redesigned the Asset Sale program, including launching the Rental Assistance Demonstration initiative, which is aimed at transforming public housing and reforming policies to increase access to credit for first-time homebuyers.

At the time, this is what former HUD Secretary Julián Castro said of Gebre:

First, I want to thank Biniam for the outstanding work he’s done to help families across the nation achieve their housing goals and dreams. During his tenure, the FHA’s MMI fund turned positive and is on a strong track to continue growing stronger. FHA also made important strides in making homeownership more affordable and in expanding access to credit for hard working, responsible families. Through it all, Biniam has served our Department with distinction, and I know he’ll continue to make vital contributions in the Office of the Deputy Secretary.

Most recently, Gebre as a partner at Oliver Wyman, serving clients in the company’s financial services and public sector practices.

Now, Gebre is joining Accenture, where he work for Accenture Federal Services as a managing director, and will head the company’s management consulting group, which provides advisory services to government clients.

“Biniam Gebre has extensive experience navigating complex organizations and building effective partnerships,” David Moskovitz, chief executive of Accenture Federal Services, said. “As agencies explore new ways to serve their customers and achieve their missions, Biniam’s expertise as both an advisor and government leader will be indispensable in helping our government clients apply next generation insights driven by data analysis, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence to revolutionize service delivery and redefine their relationship with the citizen.”

Earlier in his career, Gebre served as a partner at McKinsey & Co. He joined that firm in 2000, and served a leader in the public sector and banking and securities practices.

“I look forward to leading a dynamic team at Accenture and am confident that, by helping our federal clients employ practical, implementable roadmaps to transform and leverage massive technology changes we can help government better serve the American people,” Gebre said in a statement.