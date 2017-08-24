Investments Lending Servicing Homeowners

Americans haven’t been this good at paying their mortgages since 2000

MBA report shows mortgage delinquency rate fell to 17-year low in second quarter

August 24, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Delinquencies delinquencies and foreclosures delinquency Delinquency rate delinquent borrowers delinquent loans delinquent mortgage Mortgage Bankers Association
Wooden block house on money

Over the last few weeks, report after report after report after report all show the same thing – more Americans are paying the mortgages on time right now than at any time since the housing crisis, at least.

The most recent report, from Black Knight Financial Servicesshowed that there were fewer loans in foreclosure in the month of July than in any month in more than 10 years.

Recent data from Transunion showed that mortgage delinquency rates fell to the lowest rate in 10 years during the second quarter, while a recent report from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Experian showed that in July, the average mortgage default rate hit its lowest level in a decade.

And the most recent report from CoreLogic showed that mortgages in some stage of delinquency – that’s 30 days or more past due and includes those in foreclosure – fell to a 17-year low in the month of May.

Now, a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows that the delinquency rate for mortgages on one-to-four-unit residential properties fell to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.24% of all loans at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

That’s the lowest that figure has been since 2000.

The MBA defines the delinquency rate as loans that are at least one payment behind but does not include loans in foreclosure.

According to the MBA’s National Delinquency Survey, the second quarter delinquency rate declined 47 basis points from the previous quarter, and was also down 42 basis points from one year ago.

The MBA report also showed that the percentage of loans in the foreclosure process at the end of the second quarter was 1.29%, down 10 basis points from the previous quarter and down 35 basis points from one year ago.

The MBA report also showed that during the second quarter, mortgage delinquencies for all loan types – including conventional, Federal Housing Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs – fell to lows not seen in at least 12 years.

According to the MBA report, the conventional delinquency rate fell from 4.04% in the first quarter to 3.47% in the second quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That’s the lowest that figure has been since 2005.

But that’s nothing compared to the FHA and VA delinquency rates.

The FHA delinquency rate fell from 8.09% to 7.94%, reaching its lowest level since 1996. 

And the VA delinquency rate dropped to 3.72% from 3.9% in the first quarter – its lowest level since 1979.

According to Marina Walsh, MBA’s vice president of industry analysis, the foreclosure inventory rate was also at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007.

“The employment outlook continues to support loan performance. Monthly job growth topped 200,000 jobs in June for the fourth time in the first six months of the year,” Walsh said.

“Job growth in the month of July also topped 200,000,” Walsh added. “Possible factors that could influence a directional change include rising loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios for certain product types, as affordability is stretched by tight inventory and rising home prices, and normal loan aging.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Homeowners keep getting better at paying their mortgage

Share of disposable income going to mortgage debt hits lowest level since 1980

TransUnion: Americans will stop paying mortgage before car payment, other loans

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Former FHA Commissioner Biniam Gebre joining Accenture

American Pacific Mortgage sues insurer after hacker stole funds from lender

CFPB warns about dangers of taking out a reverse mortgage to delay Social Security

Black Knight: Foreclosures drop to lowest level in more than 10 years

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?