Real Estate

EXCLUSIVE: Construction experts explain No. 1 factor to growth in new home starts

Or lack thereof

August 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Construction Construction Lending Summit Housing starts labor market Land Gorilla Metrostudy
House under construction

Industry professionals converged in Addison, Texas, a suburb north of Dallas, to hear the latest in new construction lending at the Ground Up: Construction Lending Summit, put together by Land Gorilla, a construction loan management company.

In the opening session, Metrostudy Regional Director Paige Shipp explained the current demand for housing continues to grow across the U.S. in the starter home market.

Data from Metrostudy, a provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing industry, shows builders are currently fighting the housing shortage. For example, about 30,500 vacant construction lots show new inventory will soon hit the market in the Dallas area. However, Shipp explained there is no way to know the price point of these soon-to-be home starts.

This could be due to the Dallas area’s strong labor market. Shipp explained a strong labor market’s importance in new home construction.

“Job growth is the number one fundamental fuel of new home development,” she said.

While growth flattened out in the U.S. over the past few months, Shipp said it is important to note the increase in high quality jobs, which are higher paying and move Americans closer to homeownership.  

Other experts agree with this analysis, explaining job growth in different metros are partially responsible for the growth, or lack thereof, in new housing starts.

“Strong job growth, increasing wages, and home value growth explain much of the difference between metros that are building more than their historical average and metros that aren’t,” Trulia Chief Economist Ralph McLaughlin wrote in a recent blog.

With the demand continuing to increase, Shipp encouraged builders that for homes in the $300,000 and under range, “If you build it, they will come.”

“Labor is an issue, don’t get me wrong, but somehow we are managing to close homes in spite of it,” Shipp said, referring to the shortage in construction labor.

But despite the housing shortages and high demand, the new construction market continues to grow. Shipp explained housing starts are currently outpacing closings, signaling a growing market.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Experts: New home starts create bottleneck to economic recovery

Experts: Lackluster housing construction growth is disappointing

Experts: New home starts bright spot in depressed housing market

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fannie Mae joins Freddie in allowing appraisal-free purchase mortgages

FHFA: Home prices increase 6.6% in second quarter

HUD grants $500,000 for rehabilitation of New York building

These are the top 10 least affordable rental markets

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?