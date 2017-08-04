Lending Real Estate

Employment increase surpasses expectations in July

Unemployment rate remains unchanged

August 4, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Situation Summary jobs report unemployment rate
wok life

July’s employment report released Friday morning showed jobs increased, surpassing expectations, according to the Employment Situation Summary report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 209,000 in July, according to the report. This is up from ADP and Moody's Analytics’ National Employment Report, which predicted an increase of 178,000.

But that wasn’t the only expectations the jobs report beat. In his daily report to clients, Brent Nyitray, iServe Residential Lending director of capital markets said, “The street is looking for 178,000 jobs in Friday's employment situation report.”

However, this uptick is a slight slowdown from June’s increase of 222,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3% with number of unemployed hovering at 7 million people. The labor force participation rate also showed little change, remaining at 62.9% in July.  

Here are some of the areas which showed job growth:

  • Leisure and hospitality increased by 53,000
  • Employment in health care increased by 39,000
  • Mining increased by 1,000
  • Employment in professional and business services increased by 49,000

Employment in other major industries, including construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities and government, showed little change over the month.

While the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained unchanged at 34.5 hours, average hourly earnings increased nine cents to $26.36 in July.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

May produces weaker-than-expected employment report

Jobs increase in July beat expectations

Job growth makes up lost ground in June

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fannie Mae: Home prices surpass housing boom peak

Experts: Appraiser market needs more options

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hold steady as markets remain cautious

Fannie Mae reports slight increase in net income in Q2

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?