Eva Tapia joins Servicelink as SVP of foreclosure operations

Tapia will manage foreclosure auction services

August 18, 2017
Caroline Basile
ServiceLink, a Black Knight Financial Services company, has announced the addition of Eva Tapia as its senior vice president of foreclosure operations for ServiceLink Auction.

Tapia, a 2016 HousingWire Woman of Influence, will be responsible for the management of all foreclosure auction services for ServiceLink. She previously served as the senior vice president of foreclosure, trustee operations at Ten-X, formerly Auction.com, where she managed the company’s third-party sales foreclosure program.

Prior to her tenure at Ten-X, Tapia worked for Bank of America for nearly two decades, where she managed the independent foreclosure trustee, ReconTrust Company. Tapia is also an active member and participant in Women in Legal Leadership, a part of the American Legal & Financial Network.

Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

