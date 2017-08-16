MBA: Mortgage applications show little movement

Mortgage applications were mostly stagnant in the latest application report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

For the week ending Aug. 11, mortgage applications increased 0.1% from one week earlier.

However, the previous week didn’t post any intense fluctuations either, rising 3% from the prior week.

Broken up, the Refinance Index increased 2% from the previous week, while the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2% from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity continued to increase, rising to 47.8% of total applications. This marks the its highest level since February 2017, from 46.7% the previous week.

Meanwhile, the adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity decreased to 6.6% of total applications.

Bot the Federal Housing Administration’s and the Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained unchanged from the week prior at 10.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications decreased to 10.5% from 10.7% the week prior.

Moving on to product types, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 4.12%, from 4.14%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.04% from 4.07%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.01% from 4.02%.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages remained unchanged at 3.41%, while the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.34% from 3.31%.