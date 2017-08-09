MBA: Mortgage applications swing back up

Lending The Ticker

August 9, 2017
Brena Swanson
aerial neighborhood houses

Mortgage applications swung back up and increased 3% from one week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Aug. 4.

Broken up, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1% from one week earlier, as the unadjusted Purchase Index increased a meager 0.3% from the previous week. The Purchase Index is also 7% higher than the same week one year ago.

Moving higher after trending down for much of the year, the refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 46.7% of total applications from 45.5% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.8% of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications decreased to 10.2% from 10.3% the week prior. The Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications increased to 10.7% from 10.1% the week prior. The Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained frozen at 0.8%.

Moving to mortgage product types, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) dropped to 4.14% from 4.17%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.07% from 4.11%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA fell to 4.02% from 4.07%.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages dipped to 3.41% from 3.45%, while the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.31% from 3.30%.

Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

