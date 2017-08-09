Lending The Ticker

United Wholesale completes first eClosing

Allows buyers to remotely close entire mortgage

August 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS e-closings Notary United Wholesale Mortgage UWM
digital mortgage concept

United Wholesale Mortgage announced Wednesday it completed its first virtual e-closing on July 28th, allowing borrowers to complete their closing completely remote for refinances.

While e-mortgages are making strides in the housing industry, e-closings are still rare. Back in May, North Carolina announced its first e-closing, with hopes of it becoming the first of many.

Now, United Wholesale took it a step further, and announced its first virtual e-close, saying buyers would never have to leave their home or wet sign a single document for refinance loans. While the closing in North Carolina still required a notary to be present while borrowers signed the documents electronically, UWM’s new solution allows borrowers to Facetime or Skype with the notary, making it the first e-closing borrowers can complete remotely, UWM told HousingWire

“This is a revolutionary time for borrowers and independent mortgage brokers, as we’re taking convenience in the mortgage process to a completely new level,” UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia said. “The days of being bombarded with reams of paper at the closing table are over.”

“Giving borrowers the ability to close a loan whenever they want, whether it’s at 11 a.m. or 9 p.m., will have an incredible impact on the entire experience,” Ishbia said. “Independent mortgage brokers will have an even stronger competitive advantage over retail competitors and large banks.”

UWM explained that previous e-closings required either some in-person contact or a notary to e-sign closing documents via a shared tablet, however the company’s new solution eliminates that step.

A borrower can now sign from any place with wireless access. They would then FaceTime with a notary in order to complete the closing live. The process allows for all documents to be signed, including the promissory note and mortgage.

The e-closing technology is currently available to brokers in four states: Illinois, Montana, Virginia and Washington. UWM plans to continue expanding into new states throughout this year.

However, varying legislative requirements in some states is preventing all of them from accepting UWM’s new e-closing solution. Currently, UWM’s e-closings are limited to mortgage with a maximum of two borrowers.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

United Wholesale: Closing times are still too long

United Wholesale rolls out its 1% down program

United Wholesale CEO: Freddie Mac now skips appraisers for some refinances

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Americans believe home price correction imminent

Homeowners: Your home price estimates keep getting warmer

Millennials prove their dependency on FHA loans is shrinking

HUD Secretary Ben Carson offers hope to soon-to-be ghost town

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?