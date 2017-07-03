Lending The Ticker

Housing companies top Fortune list of best places for Millennials to work

List includes Quicken Loans, Navy Federal Credit Union, Veterans United Home Loans

July 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
Housing-related companies made a handful of top positions on Fortune’s 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials, with Quicken Loans locking in the No. 3 spot.

This is welcomed news for the industry given there is an extreme shortage of Millennials opting to join the housing finance industry.

As it stands, the industry needs to replace roughly 200,000 loan officers over the next decade as they head toward retirement, according to XINNIX, which helps train mortgage lending professionals.

But the lack of new entrants into the space doesn’t mean the industry isn’t enticing for Millennials, it just means the industry needs to properly sell them on what goes into the housing finance process. In a blog for HousingWire, Kristin Messerli, managing director of Cultural Outreach Solutions, noted that Millennials want to work for companies who make a difference in the world and their communities. They want to feel like they are contributing to something greater than just getting a steady paycheck.

Fortune’s new list gives some added insight into this idea, showcasing what companies, to Millennials, are executing this and creating the best work environment.   

In order to determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Fortune’s partner, Great Place to Work, surveyed more than 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors: key great place to work metrics, comparison to other generations and a consistent experience with a diverse group.

Here are a few snippets from Millennial employees at the top three housing-related companies on the list.

3. Quicken Loans

“What we do for the city of Detroit is incredible. It’s nice to be a part of a company that has shaped this city into what it is today, especially after Detroit’s bankruptcy. I love the fact that anyone can be hired regardless of age, sex, or race. It’s nice to see a 50-year-old starting a new chapter in their life and not being discriminated against for their age. The training this company offers is very nice and second to no other mortgage company.”

7. Navy Federal Credit Union

“I love being able to work closely with active duty military, retirees, and their families. I take pride in my job and it’s a wonderful feeling knowing that we impact our members’ lives every single day. I’ve only been with Navy Federal for a little over three years now, but I see myself staying with them until I retire. Plus, with the multiple locations, there is flexibility to move all over the world and remain employed with Navy Federal.”

9. Veterans United Home Loans

“This company, from the top down, cares about its employees. Employees here have each other’s backs and pitch in when someone needs it, knowing they would receive that same benefit in return.”

Source: Fortune
