2022 Tech100 nominations are closing soon!

Nominations for the 2022 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real estate are closing today.
The Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizes the companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process – from origination to closing, and servicing to secondary markets. The Tech100 Real Estate Award recognizes the 100 technology companies that are changing the home sales process forever – from home search to lead management solutions, and remote closing to transaction management software.
Take a look through the list of some of last year’s impressive honorees:
- HomeLight’s technology has helps hundreds of thousands of clients connect with top real estate agents and the company had 40 million transactions connecting to 1.2 million agents as of last year.
- Cloudvirga saw more than 300% growth in applications in 2020 for its intelligent digital mortgage platform.
- Homesnap experienced and explosive three-year growth rate of 917.2% from 2016 – 2019 as they entered 2020.
- SimpleNexus‘ software is used by more than 28,000 LOs at over 300 mortgage companies nationwide, including 15 of the top-25 retail lenders, enabling lenders to connect with 3.7 million borrowers and 140,000 real estate partners as of 2020.
…and that’s just a few of our 2021 winners!
