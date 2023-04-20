2022 Marketing Leader honoree on the key to a successful marketing strategy

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals who have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award are now open through Friday, April 21, 2023. Click here to nominate someone you know — a client, colleague, boss or friend — it can even be you!

That’s why HousingWire reached out to Kara Taylor, executive vice president of Marketing at ATTOM, and 2022 HW Marketing Leader, to gain some industry wisdom and hear more about what advice she would give others in the industry.

HousingWire: What is the secret to a successful marketing strategy in today’s housing market?

Kara Taylor: The real estate market is a constantly evolving landscape, and marketing strategies that worked in the past may not be as effective today. As a result, being adaptable and open to change is essential for success. There are several reasons why this advice is particularly important in today’s real estate market:

Changes in technology

Technology has transformed the way that people buy and sell real estate. Homebuyers now use online platforms to search for properties, and sellers use social media to promote their listings. Marketers must be willing to adopt new technologies too and keep up to date with the latest trends to stay ahead of the competition.

Shifting demographics

The demographics of homebuyers are changing as the younger generations become more active in the market. Marketers must adapt their marketing strategies to appeal to these new buyers, who have different priorities and preferences than previous generations.

Evolving consumer behavior

Consumers are becoming more informed and more skeptical of traditional marketing techniques. Marketers must be willing to experiment with new marketing approaches and adjust their strategies based on consumer feedback.

Increased competition

The real estate market is becoming more competitive, with new players entering the market and established firms expanding their offerings. Marketers must be willing to take risks and try new marketing tactics to stay ahead of the competition.

Being adaptable and open to change allows marketers to stay ahead of the curve and achieve success in this competitive industry.

