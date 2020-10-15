2021 Regulation and Enforcement Outlook

Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, is joined by Kris Kully, partner at Mayer Brown, and Richard Andreano, partner at Ballard Spahr, to talk about what lenders and servicers should expect next year from state and federal regulators. Will states continue to ramp up enforcement, or will they let the CFPB take the lead? What happens if the White House changes hands during the election? Or the Senate?

The most notable topic of discussion was the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s recent rescinding of a 2015 compliance bulletin related to marketing services agreements (MSAs), which the bureau said “does not provide the regulatory clarity needed on how to comply with RESPA and Regulation X.” Alongside the rescinding, the CFPB released an FAQ for guidance on the Real Estate Settlement Procedure Act (RESPA), which many companies have been accused of violating over the years – though several of those cases were thrown out.

Panelist:

Ed Demarco, President, Housing Policy Council

Kris Kully, Partner, Mayer Brown

Richard J. Andreano, JR., Partner , Ballard Spahr

Julian Hebron, Founder, The Basis Point