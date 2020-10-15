Mortgage

2021 Mortgage Ops and Beyond: Be Agile, Do More, Win More – Sponsored by Optimal Blue

Mortgage lenders have experienced record volume and an assortment of unique challenges in 2020. Have you adjusted to the industry’s new normal yet? This session, titled, “2021 Mortgage Ops and Beyond: Be Agile, Do More, Win More,” with Optimal Blue, now part of Black Knight, offers an informative discussion on how to keep your mortgage operation nimble and proactively bridge any technology gaps as we head into 2021.

Our panel of experts will demonstrate real-world scenarios in which actionable data and analytics, advanced expanded guidelines filters, BESTX MI, and Lights-out Lock Desk functionality have helped lenders accelerate mortgage operations and position their organizations for success.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

  • Mark Teteris, CMB, Director, Solutions Specialists, Optimal Blue
  • Melanie Simmer, Sales Solutions SPecialist, Optimal Blue
The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
The forbearance crash bros spoke too soon

We have a precedent for how housing crashes happen. We just need to look back to 2008 when we had over 10 million delinquent loans. But none of these factors exist in the market now.

Oct 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

HW Annual ad_2020_1200x630-logo only
Adopting Technology to Improve Servicing Profitability During and After the COVID-19 Crisis – Sponsored by Capacity

In this HousingWire Annual session on servicing technology, attendees discover the benefits of adopting an AI-driven process to streamline and standardize data.

Oct 15, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please