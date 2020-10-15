2021 Mortgage Ops and Beyond: Be Agile, Do More, Win More – Sponsored by Optimal Blue

Mortgage lenders have experienced record volume and an assortment of unique challenges in 2020. Have you adjusted to the industry’s new normal yet? This session, titled, “2021 Mortgage Ops and Beyond: Be Agile, Do More, Win More,” with Optimal Blue, now part of Black Knight, offers an informative discussion on how to keep your mortgage operation nimble and proactively bridge any technology gaps as we head into 2021.

Our panel of experts will demonstrate real-world scenarios in which actionable data and analytics, advanced expanded guidelines filters, BESTX MI, and Lights-out Lock Desk functionality have helped lenders accelerate mortgage operations and position their organizations for success.

Watch the full session below.

Panelist:

Mark Teteris, CMB, Director, Solutions Specialists, Optimal Blue

Melanie Simmer, Sales Solutions SPecialist, Optimal Blue