2020 HousingWire Vanguard awards open for nominations

It’s that time of year again — the 2020 HousingWire Vanguard awards just opened for nominations.

You might notice a slight shift – we’re opening the nominations earlier than last year. That’s because for the first time ever, we are recognizing our Vanguards in the October/November issue of HousingWire Magazine, the most distributed issue of the year.

The HousingWire Vanguards represent the absolute best of the housing industry. They are the top of their field. They have reached the highest level of achievement, and their leadership has brought change to those around them, their companies and the industry as a whole.

Nominate your Vanguard today so that we can meet your best!

The HW Vanguard Award recognizes leaders of businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including origination, real estate and fintech. Vanguards come from diverse backgrounds and may run established companies or start-ups, but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at large.

Nominations are open through July 24, so don’t wait to get your nomination in. (Looking at you, procrastinators!) Because we are looking for the best, the nomination criteria is also tougher, more competitive. Don’t be afraid to dive in and give us as much information as possible on your candidate. You know why they shine, but now you have to show us!

Nominate your vanguard today so we can recognize them as one of the most elite leaders in the housing industry. We encourage a wide range of leaders to apply for consideration for this unique and powerful recognition, one of the only of its kind in the industry.

