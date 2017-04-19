Secretary Ben Carson memorializes HUD family killed in Oklahoma City bombing

Twenty-two years ago today, tragedy struck in Oklahoma City as a domestic terrorist, using a truck bomb, killed 168 people.

Those lost include 35 members of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development family. Hundreds more were also injured during the terrible event.

On Apr. 19, 1995, the bombing destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in downtown Oklahoma City, and the blast destroyed or damaged 324 more buildings within a 16-block radius.

At the time, it was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil; until the September 11th attack.

Now, 22 years later, HUD Secretary Ben Carson stood at the Oklahoma City National Memorial to speak at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

“Today our nation observes a tragic anniversary which marks the 22nd year since the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City,” Carson said. “April 19, 1995, will forever be a somber date when we lost 168 amazing and vital lives, including 19 young children.”

The HUD secretary also remembered the department’s employees who lost their lives and those who survived that day.

“There are also 50 HUD employees who survived that day – 14 who still work at HUD,” Carson said. “Their commitment to serving their community is as strong as ever, and the strength they demonstrate stands as a testament to our nation's resilient character.”

“On this day of commemoration, we remember those that lost their lives and offer a special prayer for their families,” he continued. “We also honor those who survived the attack, resolved that hatred will never destroy good works.”

Here are the names of all who were lost, may they rest in peace:

Ted Allen * Judy Fisher * Antonio Reyes * Diane Althouse * Linda Florence * Lanny Scroggins * Peter Avilanoza * Colleen Guiles * Leora Lee Sells * Andrea Blanton * Gene Hodges, Jr. * Paul Broxterman * George Howard * Jules Valdez * David Burkett * Ann Kreymborg * Donald Burns, Sr. * Teresa Lauderdale * David Walker * Kimberly Clark * James McCarthy * Kim Cousins * Betsy McGonnell * Jo Ann Whittenberg * Diana Day * Trish Nix * Castine Deveroux * Terry Smith Rees * Clarence Wilson * Susan J. Ferrell * Mary Rentie * John Stewart * John Karl Van Ess, III * Michael Weaver * Frances Williams