Lending Real Estate

Secretary Ben Carson memorializes HUD family killed in Oklahoma City bombing

Department lost 35 people on that tragic day more than two decades ago

April 19, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 22nd anniversary 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of the Oklahoma City Bombing Ben Carson HUD employees Oklahoma City Bombing Oklahoma City National Memorial terrorist bombing
American flag flying

Twenty-two years ago today, tragedy struck in Oklahoma City as a domestic terrorist, using a truck bomb, killed 168 people.

Those lost include 35 members of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development family. Hundreds more were also injured during the terrible event.

On Apr. 19, 1995, the bombing destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in downtown Oklahoma City, and the blast destroyed or damaged 324 more buildings within a 16-block radius.

At the time, it was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil; until the September 11th attack.

Now, 22 years later, HUD Secretary Ben Carson stood at the Oklahoma City National Memorial to speak at the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

“Today our nation observes a tragic anniversary which marks the 22nd year since the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City,” Carson said. “April 19, 1995, will forever be a somber date when we lost 168 amazing and vital lives, including 19 young children.”

The HUD secretary also remembered the department’s employees who lost their lives and those who survived that day.

“There are also 50 HUD employees who survived that day – 14 who still work at HUD,” Carson said. “Their commitment to serving their community is as strong as ever, and the strength they demonstrate stands as a testament to our nation's resilient character.”

“On this day of commemoration, we remember those that lost their lives and offer a special prayer for their families,” he continued. “We also honor those who survived the attack, resolved that hatred will never destroy good works.”

Here are the names of all who were lost, may they rest in peace:

Ted Allen * Judy Fisher * Antonio Reyes * Diane Althouse * Linda Florence * Lanny Scroggins * Peter Avilanoza * Colleen Guiles * Leora Lee Sells * Andrea Blanton * Gene Hodges, Jr. * Paul Broxterman * George Howard * Jules Valdez * David Burkett * Ann Kreymborg * Donald Burns, Sr. * Teresa Lauderdale * David Walker * Kimberly Clark * James McCarthy * Kim Cousins * Betsy McGonnell * Jo Ann Whittenberg * Diana Day * Trish Nix * Castine Deveroux * Terry Smith Rees * Clarence Wilson * Susan J. Ferrell * Mary Rentie * John Stewart * John Karl Van Ess, III * Michael Weaver * Frances Williams

Reprints

Related Articles

It’s official: Ben Carson accepts nomination as next HUD secretary

Housing industry rallies around Ben Carson for HUD secretary

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson will accept HUD secretary role

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

U.S. Bancorp mortgage banking revenue drops more than 13%

Lenders: You can double risk-taking and still remain below pre-crisis levels

Here’s why the housing market continues to struggle with low inventory

Experts: Lackluster housing construction growth is disappointing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 