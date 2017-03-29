Lending Servicing

MBA: Refinance applications fall to eight-year low

Mortgage applications fall back for second straight week

March 29, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS mortgage applciations mortgage apps Mortgage Bankers Association Refinance refinance activity refinance applications Refinance mortgage refinance volume
mortgage application

The share of mortgage applications for refinances just fell to a level not seen since October 2008, new data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed.

According to the MBA’s latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey, which covers the week ending March 24, 2017, the refinance share of mortgage activity declined to 44% percent of total applications, the lowest that figure has been in more than eight years.

In the previous week, the refinance share was 45.1%.

The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity decreased to 8.5% of total applications, down from 9% in the previous week, which was the highest level since October 2014.

Overall, the latest MBA data showed that mortgage applications decreased 0.8% from one week earlier, marking the second straight decline.

The report showed the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 0.4% compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 3% from the previous week.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 2% compared with the previous week and was 4% higher than the same week one year ago.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications decreased to 10.8% from 10.9% the week prior, while the Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications increased to 11% from 10.1% the week prior.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications increased from 0.9% to 1%.

Additionally, the MBA’s report showed that the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.26% from 4.4%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.24% from 4.33%.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.57% from 3.68%.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 3.30% from 3.41%.

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage refinance applications spike thanks to low interest rates

Refinance applications finally jump after weeks of historically low interest rates

MBA: Despite historically low interest rates, mortgage applications actually drop

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Guild Mortgage launches digital mortgage with help from Roostify

Freddie Mac plans launch of automated underwriting, trended credit data in 2017

Wells Fargo reaches $110 million class action settlement over fake accounts

Mercury Network acquiring Appraisal Scope

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.