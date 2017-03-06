CoreLogic chooses Frank Martell to replace Anand Nallathambi as president, CEO

CoreLogic announced Monday that its board of directors selected Frank Martell, the property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider’s chief operating officer, to serve as president and chief executive officer.

Martell replaces Anand Nallathambi, who passed away unexpectedly on March 2 after a “brief illness.”

Martell previously served as interim president and chief executive officer and as interim principal executive officer after Nallathambi took a temporary medical leave of absence from the company in February.

Paul Folino, chairman of the board of CoreLogic, said that Martell was the obvious choice to lead the company through this difficult transition.

“Mr. Martell worked closely alongside Mr. Nallathambi for the past six years as the company executed an aggressive growth strategy to transform CoreLogic into a global leader in residential property-related data-driven insights in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand,” Folino said.

“Mr. Martell is a proven leader with a track record of delivering exceptional operating and financial performance,” Folino added. “He is well-known and respected by the company's employees, clients and investors and I believe his intimate knowledge and extensive experience with the company make him uniquely qualified to lead CoreLogic.”

According to details provided by CoreLogic, Martell joined the company in 2011 as chief financial officer. Martell became the company’s chief operating officer in 2014.

Before coming to CoreLogic, Martell served as the president and chief executive officer of the Western Institutional Review Board.

Prior to that, Martell was the chief financial officer of Advantage Sales and Marketing and Information Services Group.

Earlier in his career, Martell held various leadership positions at ACNielsen Corporation including vice president & treasurer, chief operating officer and president of Asia Pacific & Emerging Markets, executive vice president of the Marketing Information Group, and chief operating officer of ACNielsen and president Europe, Middle East & Africa.

“Anand was truly a very special and unique man. Anand led the transformation of CoreLogic into a leader in the global housing ecosystem,” Martell said of Nallathambi. “He was one of those extraordinary people that everyone loved and wanted to be around. I will so miss him – his great warmth, grace, integrity and our close friendship.”