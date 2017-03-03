CoreLogic President and CEO Anand Nallathambi passes away

Anand Nallathambi, the president and chief executive officer of CoreLogic, passed away on Thursday “after a brief illness,” the company announced Friday.

Nallathambi’s passing comes less than a month after CoreLogic, a property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced that Nallathambi was taking a temporary medical leave of absence from the company.

In Nallathambi’s absence, the company appointed Frank Martell, the company’s chief operating officer, to serve as interim president and chief executive officer and as interim principal executive officer.

“Anand was truly a very special and unique man. Anand led the transformation of CoreLogic into a leader in the global housing ecosystem,” Martell, CoreLogic’s acting president and CEO, said. “He was one of those extraordinary people that everyone loved and wanted to be around. I will so miss him – his great warmth, grace, integrity and our close friendship.”

Nallathambi was one of HousingWire Magazine’s inaugural Vanguard Award winners in 2015, an award reserved for the top executives in the housing industry.

From Nallathambi’s Vanguard profile:

Over the past five years, Anand Nallathambi has led CoreLogic through an initial public offering, shaved $100 million in expenses and restructured the company into a higher-growth, higher-margin leader centered on its unprecedented residential property-related data and analytics. CoreLogic, formerly the Information Solutions Group of the First American Corp., began trading under the NYSE ticker symbol “CLGX” in 2010. As president and chief operating officer of the Information Services Group, Nallathambi was responsible for its strategic positioning and operating activities. His vision was to take the company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources – including more than 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years that cover property, mortgages, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information – and build services that provide clients with a 360-degree view of individual properties.

Nallathambi took over as president and CEO of CoreLogic in June 2010.

Earlier in his career, Nallathambi held various executive leadership positions at First Advantage Corporation and First American Corporation.

According to information provided by CoreLogic, Nallathambi received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Loyola University in Madras, India and an MBA from California Lutheran University.

He was also an active volunteer with many organizations, including the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, Operation HOPE and the Mihaylo College of Business and Economics at California State University, Fullerton.

“On behalf of the CoreLogic board of directors and our employees, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Anand Nallathambi,” said Paul Folino, chairman of the board of directors of CoreLogic. “Anand led CoreLogic from its inception as a public company in June 2010 to a high-performing leader in the housing market. Anand was an outstanding leader, and we will miss his many talents, energy and can-do spirit. Our thoughts are with Anand’s family and friends.”