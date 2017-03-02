Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates break holding pattern, decrease

30-year mortgage holds relatively steady in 2017

March 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
money

Mortgage rates broke their month-long holding pattern as they decreased this week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Since the beginning of the year, the 10-year Treasury yield has covered a 22 basis-point range,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “The range of movement for the 30-year has been half that, just 11 basis points.”

Click to Enlarge

3-2-17

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage decreased to 4.1% for the week ending March 2, 2017. This is down from last week’s 4.16% but still up from last year’s 3.64%.

The 15-year FRM also dropped to 3.32%, down from last week’s 3.37% but still up from last year’s 2.94%.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage decreased slightly to 3.14%, down from 3.16% last week. This is up from 2.84% last year.

“The 10-year Treasury yield remained relatively flat this week, while the 30-year mortgage rate fell six basis points to 4.1%,” Becketti said.

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Homeowners pay the most property taxes in these 10 states

