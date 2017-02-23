Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Market uncertainty disorients mortgage rates

30-year mortgage continues to stray from Treasury yield

February 23, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
question mark

Continuing its new pattern, the 30-year mortgage rate continues to stray from the Treasury yield amid rising market uncertainty.

This week’s survey once again displays the disconnect between mortgage rates and Treasury yields, a result of continued uncertainty,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said.

Click to Enlarge

2-23-17

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased slightly to 4.16% for the week ending February 23, 2017. This is up from last week’s 4.15% and from last year’s 3.62%.

The 15-year FRM also increased slightly to 3.37%, up from last week’s 3.35% and from last year’s 2.93%.

However, the five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage decreased slightly to 3.16%, down from last week’s 3.18% but still up from last year’s 2.79%.

“In a short week following Presidents Day, the 10-year Treasury yield fell about eight basis points,” Becketti said. “However, the 30-year mortgage rate rose one basis point to 4.16%.”

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

