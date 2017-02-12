You have been logged out.
Investments Lending

Urban Institute: Where have all the borrowers gone?

A new report on the shrinking borrower pool

February 12, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS credit access credit availability mortgage credit Mortgage Credit Availability Mortgage Credit Availability Index mortgage credit standards Urban Institute
mortgage application

A recent report from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that mortgage credit availability is increasing, meaning it’s getting easier to get a mortgage and has been since 2011.

Or so it would seem…

A new report from the Urban Institute suggests that it’s actually more difficult to get a mortgage now than it was before the crisis.

In the report, Laurie Goodman, Bing Bai, and Bhargavi Ganesh write that mortgage denial rates are not declining – quite the opposite, in fact.

From the report:

Our “real” denial rate also exposes an important truth behind these numbers: mortgage denial rates have decreased slightly in recent years only because lower-credit applicants are choosing not to apply for mortgages.

Researchers and policymakers have used the mortgage denial rate to measure mortgage credit availability for more than three decades. Our new way of measuring the denial rate offers a more accurate barometer of credit accessibility by eliminating borrowers with perfect credit from the denial calculation, because these borrowers will never be denied credit.

Instead, we look at the denial rate for those with less-than-perfect credit.

To find that data, the Urban Institute analysts researched 2015 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data to find information about 2014 and 2015 mortgages.

And what did their research show?

This research affirmed three findings from our original analysis (which used data through 2013):

  • The traditional way of measuring mortgage denial rates significantly underestimates denial rates
  • Gaps in denial rates between whites and minorities with less-than-perfect credit have narrowed since 2007 and remain narrow
  • It remains easier to qualify for a Federal Housing Administration loan than a conventional, government-sponsored enterprise loan

So, while is the Urban Institute’s denial rate higher? Their denial rate calculation “controls for applicants’ credit quality and can therefore distinguish between a reduction in mortgage lending due to lenders reduced willingness to lend versus a reduction due to an increase in the number of lower-quality applicants.”

So what does their data show?

Our real denial rate analysis shows it was harder for a lower-credit borrower to get a mortgage in 2014 and 2015 than it was before 2006, while a look at denial rates as ordinarily measured tells the opposite story. Why? Because fewer lower-credit borrowers have been applying for mortgages since 2007.  

The Urban Institute report shows that tight credit conditions “have discouraged consumers with less-than-perfect credit from applying for a loan, and many of these consumers are likely being filtered out in the preapproval process prevalent in today’s market.”

While many would argue that having fewer lower-credit borrowers in the mortgage markets means that the market is safer, has the pendulum swung too far in the other direction?

Again from the Urban Institute report:

Lending only to borrowers with perfect credit prevents too many borrowers who can pay their mortgages from sharing in the advantages of homeownership. On the other hand, lending to anyone regardless of credit risk creates an unacceptably high level of defaults. What’s the right balance?

The mortgage market operated under reasonable standards in 2001. Using the standards from that year for comparison, we know that the increased reluctance to lend to borrowers with less-than-perfect credit killed about 6.3 million mortgages between 2009 and 2015. That’s too many families missing out on homeownership.

Reprints

Related Articles

Urban Institute’s Goodman blames “broken” servicer rules for tight credit

Here's "clear evidence" the credit box is way too tight

MBA: It keeps getting easier to get a mortgage

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Mark Calabria to serve as chief economist for Vice President Mike Pence

White House eyes Fannie Mae exec to lead CFPB if Trump fires Cordray

Lennar finalizes $643 million acquisition of WCI Communities

Fed's Bullard says GSE reform could lead Fed to dump Fannie, Freddie holdings

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.