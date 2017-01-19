Investments Lending Servicing

Trump Treasury pick Mnuchin opposes recap and release of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Previously said GSE conservatorship will end

January 19, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae FannieGate Freddie Mac GSE reform recap and release recapitalization recapitalizing Steven Mnuchin
freddie mac

For the first three hours of the confirmation hearing of Steve Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, nearly all of the housing-related discussion centered on the mortgage servicing and foreclosure practices of OneWest Bank, the bank that Mnuchin formerly chaired.

Despite Mnuchin making headlines shortly after the announcement of his nomination with discussions of removing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control, the only mention of Fannie and Freddie in those first few hours was from Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, who asked Mnuchin about Fannie and Freddie’s role in the housing crisis.

But that changed when Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, began questioning Mnuchin.

Warner, who pushed for housing finance reform in recent years with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn, pointedly asked Mnuchin about how exactly the Trump administration planned to pursue Fannie and Freddie reform.

Mnuchin’s comments about removing Fannie and Freddie from conservatorship led some to question whether Mnuchin (and therefore the Trump administration) supported the “recap and release” of Fannie and Freddie, a plan in which Fannie and Freddie would be allowed to rebuild their dwindling capital buffers, followed by releasing them from their current state of conservatorship.

But asked by Warner if he does indeed support the recap and release of Fannie and Freddie, Mnuchin threw water on those who hope to see the Trump administration pursue recap and release.

“My comments were never that there should be recap and release,” Mnuchin said. “For long periods of time, Fannie and Freddie were well run and did not create risk to the government. I believe there are very important entities."

That doesn’t mean that Fannie and Freddie should be left to their own devices, Mnuchin said.

But Mnuchin also said that the status quo of the housing finance system is unsustainable.

“We need housing reform,” Mnuchin said. “We shouldn’t leave Fannie and Freddie alone for the next four or eight years without reform.”

While Mnuchin did not provide specifics for how the Trump administration will seek housing finance reform, Mnuchin said he plans to do it with involvement from both parties.

“It is my objective to find a bipartisan solution to housing finance reform,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin was later asked to elaborate on his views on the future of Fannie and Freddie by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, who himself is another proponent of housing finance reform.

"Do we need housing finance reform that goes further than recap and release?," Crapo asked Mnuchin.

“I’m not a Medicare expert but on Fannie and Freddie, I think I am an expert,” Mnuchin said.

“Housing finance reform would be one of my priorities,” he continued. “We need a solution. “The status quo is not acceptable.”

Mnuchin said that he plans to seek a solution “where we don’t put the taxpayers at risk and we don’t eliminate capital for the housing market," adding that he is "optimistic we can find a bipartisan solution."

Reprints

Related Articles

Trump Treasury pick: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be privatized

Moody's: Privatizing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac would cost "hundreds of billions"

Privatization talk sends Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac stocks soaring to 2-year high

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

JPMorgan Chase reportedly agrees to $55 million settlement for discriminatory lending

Sources: Trump plans repeal of FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Credit Suisse reaches $5.28 billion mortgage bond settlement

Supreme Court limits Fannie Mae's ability to take cases to federal court

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.