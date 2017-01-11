Investments Lending The Ticker

Trump’s Treasury pick to divest assets after office confirmation

This includes one company invested in Fannie and Freddie

January 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Freddie Mae OneWest Steven Mnuchin Treasury
Frozen

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, plans to divest his interests in 43 companies and investments to avoid conflicts, following recent concerns from Democrats on his background in Wall Street, according to an article in Bloomberg by Saleha Mohsin. And one of these companies holds a stake in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The article stated that a disclosure report and ethics agreement released Wednesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics reports a range of values for Mnuchin’s assets: $118.2 million to roughly $391.6 million. This includes more than $50 million in CIT Group Inc.

However, the article noted that the range is limited by the fact that Mnuchin disclosed only minimum values for some of his stakes -- including his common shares in CIT. His net worth estimate is $620 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In the ethics letter, Mnuchin said, “The purpose of this letter is to describe the steps that I will take to avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest in the event that I am confirmed for the position of Secretary of the Treasury.

Mnuchin is a former executive at Goldman Sachs and former chairman of OneWest Bank, a background that’s proved already to be very controversial.

One of the biggest areas of concern revealed in the announcement is Mnuchin’s stake in Fannie and Freddie.

Shortly after being nominated, Mnuchin dropped a bombshell about the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Rather than be wound down, as some including another rumored choice to lead the Treasury, Rep. Jeb Hensarling, advocate for, Mnuchin said the government-sponsored enterprises will be taken out of “government ownership,” restructured, and privatized.

As a result, Mnuchin sent the stocks of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac soaring to heights not seen since June 2014.

Now, according to the Bloomberg piece, Mnuchin’s filings show he’s invested as much as $2 million in Paulson Advantage LP, which holds a stake in Fannie and Freddie.

However, the article added that Paulson Advantage holdings are among 43 investments that he has pledged to divest within 90 days of being confirmed. 

Source: Bloomberg
Reprints

Related Articles

Trump picks former Goldman Sachs exec, OneWest chairman Steve Mnuchin to lead Treasury

[Charts] Stocks surge after Trump’s first day as President-elect wraps

Senate to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Where do you stand on major housing issues?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Missing Realtor Sidney Cranston found dead

Democrats won’t let CFPB Director Cordray go without a fight

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate falls two weeks straight

[Video] This is why the founder of Quicken Loans is ready for Trump

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.