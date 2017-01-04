Servicing

Mnuchin transition team defends OneWest mortgage operations 

Cites two clear examples of exemplary modification behavior

January 4, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS Foreclosures Mnuchin OneWest Trump transition
file cabinet2

Back in 2013, an internal memo, recently published by The Intercept, urged top officials in then-Attorney General Kamala Harris’s office to sue OneWest Bank over allegations of foreclosure violations in the state of California, which included backdating mortgage documents to speed up foreclosures and manipulating the results of home auctions, according to coverage in Bloomberg.

Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, ran OneWest Bank from 2009 to 2015. And now, a spokesman for him on behalf of the Presidential Transition is calling that leaked memo "meritless."

"OneWest was the only bank in the country to complete the grueling independent foreclosure review by the OCC and received the top rating from government regulators for compliance,” Mnuchin Spokesman Barney Keller said in an email to HousingWire.

To be sure, back in 2015, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency did determine that OneWest satisfied the terms of the 2011 foreclosure-related consent order and the OCC terminated that order.

Furthermore, OneWest completed the independent foreclosure review in accordance with the requirements included in the original 2011 order and did not enter into a payment agreement with the OCC.

Keller also said OneWest's exemplary mortgage serving practices didn't end there.

“Steven Mnuchin and OneWest managed to issue over 100,000 loan modifications including thousands that reduced borrower principal, on loans that he did not even originate,” he said.

“Memos like this belong in the garbage, not the news," he added.

Reprints

Related Articles

Trump picks former Goldman Sachs exec, OneWest chairman Steve Mnuchin to lead Treasury

Steven Mnuchin's OneWest Bank accused of redlining

Democrats solicit complaints about Steve Mnuchin, the "foreclosure king"

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.

Recent Articles by Jacob Gaffney

Trump Treasury pick's bank broke foreclosure rules: Leaked AG memo

Former CFPB attorney pretty much just confirmed the worst fears of the mortgage industry

Echo app gives buyers a new way to search for houses

Investors rethink crowded Trump trade

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.