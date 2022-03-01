With ICE Mortgage Technology’s consumer engagement solutions, lenders can win a borrower’s business for life

This year is expected to bring a shift in priorities for lenders, moving from operational efficiency among high purchase and refi volumes to increasing their sales volume and competitive differentiation in a now purchase-heavy market. The key driver for lenders to compete in 2022 will come down to their ability to deliver an exceptional, personalized borrower experience to help them win not only the borrower’s business for one transaction, but for life.

ICE Mortgage Technology is poised to help lenders do just that with its consumer engagement solutions. ICE provides lenders with solutions that enable them to maximize sales productivity and deliver better borrower experiences by tapping into the power of the Encompass platform and leveraging the industry’s most trusted data source to power automation across the entire customer experience.

As lenders make investments to better their borrower experience and drive sales efficiencies, they’re also using this as an opportunity to reevaluate their tech stack to simplify and consolidate systems and workflows to ultimately improve their originators’ experience. Many have found that their workflows are disjointed and unnecessarily complex, spread across multiple systems, user interfaces and vendors.

ICE Mortgage Technology’s consumer engagement solutions are all connected to a single data source – the Encompass platform – which ensures a more seamless experience from a single partner.

“Unlike other sales solutions on the market, ours are completely configurable and fully integrated with the Encompass platform, enabling you to not only tailor our technology to the needs of your business but stay within the ICE Mortgage Technology ecosystem and leverage a single onboarding experience, single data source and single partner for all your borrower engagement technology needs,” said Matt Dowd, Vice President, Product Management.

One of the most valuable attributes of ICE’s consumer engagement solutions is that they offer automated, personalized, multi-channel communication that spans the entire customer journey. The company’s technology also enables the lender to stay within the ICE Mortgage Technology ecosystem, providing them with everything they need from a single partner, which can help minimize not only complexities but costs as well.

And unlike other solutions that provide a “one size fits all” approach, ICE’s technology is flexible, with a sales solution for every type of business.

“One thing we’ve learned over the years is that there is absolutely no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution for every type of lender,” Dowd said. “The sales technology needs can differ drastically based on the lender’s business model or their current technology stack.”

For lenders with a consumer-direct model, there’s a sales productivity app designed specifically for the needs of sales teams that operate in high-volume, transactional call center environments. Lenders who use Salesforce as their primary system of record can use that same sales productivity app, customized for the Salesforce environment.

And for distributed retail lenders who are focused on building and nurturing ongoing consumer relationships, ICE has customized solutions to meet their sales teams’ needs, with features such as mobile-friendly sales productivity tools.

“Our focus is on the connections between data and technology, between innovation and expertise, and ultimately, between people and opportunity,” said Jonas Moe, SVP Marketing and Market Strategy, ICE Mortgage Technology. “We connect all things mortgage.”

Jonas Moe, Senior Vice President Marketing and Market Strategy, ICE Mortgage Technology Jonas Moe is responsible for communications, events, demand generation, branding, creative and market strategy for ICE Mortgage Technology.