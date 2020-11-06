Biden, Trump and mortgage rates
Biden, Trump and mortgage rates

HousingWire continues its 2020 election coverage by discussing what a Biden or Trump victory could mean for the housing industry.

The election and the “extraordinary peril” of GSE reform
The election and the “extraordinary peril” of GSE reform

Black Knight estimates that nearly 19 million homeowners can benefit from refinancing due to record-low mortgage rates.

Here are 5 reasons why now is a great time for a refi
Here are 5 reasons why now is a great time for a refi

Black Knight estimates that nearly 19 million homeowners can benefit from refinancing due to record-low mortgage rates.

6 questions every mortgage broker should ask their wholesale partner
6 questions every mortgage broker should ask their wholesale partner

It’s important to ask the right questions to ensure you find the best fit for your business.

Sponsored Content

Why it’s still important to offer non-QM products

Despite the brief pause earlier this year, non-QM lending hasn't gone away

Non-QM lending took a brief pause earlier this year due to the pandemic causing a flight to cash in the bond market, but the non-QM borrowers and investors haven’t disappeared.

While 2020 has seen record volumes, low rates and profits, originators understand that’s not going to last forever. According to Tom Hutchens, EVP of Production at Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, this is a great opportunity for an originator to build their non-QM expertise and build that purchase market.

The top non-QM product right now is the bank statement loan, for quality, self-employed borrowers whose tax returns don’t reflect their ability to repay a mortgage. Angel Oak also has a professional investor loan product, where they qualify the borrower based on the property and the income that the property will generate rather than the investor’s income.

In the future, Hutchens anticipates that non-QM products for borrowers with credit blemishes will also be in high demand.

For more information on Angel Oak’s non-QM lending, visit their site here.

Most Popular Articles

crystal ball
Beware of gloom and doom housing market headlines

How can you tell when a downward trend in the data is a real sign of a housing market decline? Look to new and existing home sales.

Nov 02, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Washington DC, USA - March 4, 2017: Wells Fargo bank entrance with sign
Wells Fargo halts proactive COVID-19 forbearance plan following multiple lawsuits

In response to a class action lawsuit filed in Virginia, Wells Fargo has agreed not to place homeowners into a COVID-19 forbearance plan or extend an existing plan unless a customer requests forbearance.

Nov 06, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please