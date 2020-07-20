Veterans United customers speak for themselves with unfiltered reviews

Mortgage Research Center, which does business as Veterans United Home Loans, recently published their 200,000th customer review, a significant milestone for the nation’s largest VA purchase lender.

Veterans United publishes their reviews unedited and unfiltered, dating back to 2013. The company decided to put everything out there, good and bad, trusting their employees to deliver on the exceptional customer experience promised.

With more than 200,000 reviews, the numbers speak for themselves:

98% of customers would recommend Veterans United to friends and family

4.75 out of 5 average satisfaction rating

150,000+ five-star reviews

The company’s track record and transparency have also gained attention from independent reviewers such as J.D. Power & Associates, NerdWallet, Motley Fool and others.

Veterans United has “a history of excellent customer service,” according to NerdWallet. Personal finance site ValuePenguin, which is owned by LendingTree, goes a step further, noting the company’s “legendary record for customer satisfaction.”

New reviews are posted daily to the company’s reviews page, which features both the customer’s rating along with any narrative they provide about their experience. The reviews page is a key selling feature for many prospective buyers who go on to work with the Missouri-based full-service lender.

“I wasn’t entirely sure if the reviews were real, as I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything rated so highly with consistency throughout multiple review scales and sites,” said Tyler Townsend, a Marine Corps veteran and Veterans United customer. “They are real. I can’t believe how amazingly positive my experience was.”

Online reviews matter

Studies indicate that nearly 95% of consumers read online reviews before making a purchase decision. Online reviews are particularly important for more expensive purchases or transactions seen as “riskier,” according to research from the Spiegel Research Center at Northwestern University.

For Veterans United, publishing every review means giving veterans unprecedented transparency as they prepare for what’s often one of the largest purchases of their lives. Customer reviews also represent a learning opportunity, according to Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the home buying experience for the veterans and military families we serve, and unvarnished customer reviews are a critical part of that process,” Farmer said. “The incredibly positive reviews and ratings we’ve earned are a testament to the dedication and genuine care our employees bring to every interaction and every experience while helping veterans get the most from their hard-earned home loan benefit.”

Being able to view, sort and take a deeper dive into all those reviews is also an important tool for many prospective Veterans United clients.

“After my retirement from the military last year, my wife and I were extremely hesitant to move forward with our second house purchase after our horrible experience 13 years ago with another company,” said Kendrick Thomas, an Army veteran who bought a home in Texas with Veterans United. “After doing some research, all of the positive reviews we saw resulted in my wife and I choosing to work with Veterans United – and it was the best decision we made.”

Another Army veteran, James Casey, wasn’t sure what to make of the company’s overwhelmingly positive reviews. But he went ahead and started working with Veterans United to purchase a home in South Carolina.

“When I read all the other reviews for Veterans United saying that they made the home buying process easy, I didn’t believe it,” said Casey, who closed on the home in June. “Now I am a believer. Veterans United made the easiest home buying experiences I have ever had. The entire process was so simple and streamlined.”

Finding ways to get better

Customer reviews are one of the big ways the company gets a clear look at how it’s living up to its mission. Veterans United also has an in-house Client Advocate team to help clients troubleshoot problems or concerns during their home loan process.

The company’s team of military advisers provides additional insight. This group of paid employees is comprised of former senior enlisted leaders from each branch of the military, including:

13 th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston 17 th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Micheal P. Barrett

Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Micheal P. Barrett 12 th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Rick D. West

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Rick D. West 16 th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Roy

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Roy 3 rd Senior Enlisted Advisor of the National Guard Bureau Denise M. Jelinski-Hall

Senior Enlisted Advisor of the National Guard Bureau Denise M. Jelinski-Hall 10th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Charles W. Bowen

As a company that built its reputation on customer service, Veterans United has leaned into letting customers speak for themselves. Much of the company’s online advertising features the smiling, happy faces of veterans standing outside their new homes, often wearing the “Proud Veteran Homeowner” T-shirt the company sends after closing.

“We’re certainly proud of the work we do and the service we provide, but we can’t rest on our laurels or get complacent when it comes serving our nation’s veterans,” Farmer said. “We’re excited to build on a strong foundation and to keep giving every veteran and military family who comes to us our very best – they deserve nothing less.”

Veterans United Home Loans, NMLS ID #1907, Equal Housing Opportunity, contributed to this article.