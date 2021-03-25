RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Awards

UWM CMO: 2021 will be a year unlike every other

Like every department within housing, marketing teams across the country were forced to re-strategize and tailor their programs to accommodate the changing climate of 2020. For the first time ever, HousingWire is honoring the executive marketers who weathered the storm and continue to strengthen and grow their brands amid market volatility. 

The HW Marketing Leaders make up the best and brightest minds in marketing within mortgage lending, servicing and real estate. The new award program was inspired by marketing execs like Sarah DeCiantis, CMO at United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), who, alongside her team, worked to meet clients where they needed her most.

We reached out to DeCiantis to learn more about how UWM managed to pivot its marketing strategies in 2020 and what her team is looking forward to most in 2021. 

HousingWire: 2020 was an extraordinary year in housing, how did this impact the direction of UWM’s marketing strategies?

Sarah DeCiantis: We are nimble and always ready to meet our clients where they need us and 2020 was no different. With record-low rates, all of our clients were extremely busy and competition became even more aggressive for mortgage brokers throughout the US. We focused our efforts on giving them more tools to help market their business and the benefit a mortgage broker brings to borrowers and real estate agents.

HW:  What are you looking forward to the most for your marketing team in 2021?

SD:  In the last year, the marketing team has grown by 35% and I look forward to continuing to add talent to the team so we are able to further support the growth of UWM, our partners and the broker channel. I’ve been with UWM for seven years and every year we say “we are just getting started” but I believe 2021 will be a year unlike every other for UWM and for the wholesale channel, and our marketing team will be there to support them both.

HW: How has your team been challenged in this past year?

SD: The biggest challenge for our team at UWM has been working remote. Not because we can’t work from home but because we are a better team and a better company when we are together. But as with every challenge put in front of us, we adapted and stayed connected utilizing all the virtual tools available for daily morning huddles, team meetings, marketing buddy chats and virtual team hangouts after work. We have a really close-knit group of incredible people and I can’t wait for everyone to be back, when it is safe to do so.

Nominations for HW Marketing Leaders awards close tomorrow, March 26th. Click here to nominate someone. 

Most Popular Articles

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Closeup house model over the Sale representative offer the house price list and condition for house purchase or rental on the working space table in new house,Moving and House Hunting concept
These brokerages topped the Real Trends 500 in 2020

The hotly anticipated Real Trends 500 ranking breaks out the top brokerages of 2020 by transaction side and sales volume. Here’s who topped the list.

Mar 25, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please